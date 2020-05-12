StockMarketWire.com - Marketing technology company Mirriad Advertising booked a full-year loss after rising sales were more than offset by expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £12.2m, compared to losses of £14.4m on-year.
Revenue rose to £1.14m, up from £0.42m.
'After the significant strategic reset in March last year, it is tremendous to see a sharp increase in Mirriad's 2019 revenue,' chief executive Stephan Beringer said.
'The simplification of our go to market strategy to focus on the developed advertising markets in China, the UK, France, Germany and the US drove improved growth and underpinned the landmark deal with Tencent.'
'The strategy was further endorsed by the successful £16.2m fundraise in July last year.'
'Our emphasis in 2020 will be driving shareholder value by increasing adoption in our target markets with existing and new partnerships, leveraging the impressive scale of high-level relationships that we've built.'
At 1:58pm: [LON:MIRI] Mirriad Advertising Plc Ord Gbp0.00001 share price was -0.15p at 13.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: