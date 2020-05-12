StockMarketWire.com - West Africa focused agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said manufacturing in Italy of milling equipment for its cashew nut processing project at Tiebissou in Ivory Coast had recommenced.
Manufacturing had been suspended due to the severity of the Covid-19 outbreak in Italy.
Delivery of the equipment was now expected to take place in four shipments commencing in July.
Dekel Agri-Vision said it expected the pause to extend commencement of production at Tiebissou by up to a maximum of three months from the original target date of January 2021.
On site works to develop the project were continuing with minimal disruption, with activity focused on preparing the ground for concrete works.
At 2:28pm: [LON:DKL] DekelOil Public Ltd share price was 0p at 2.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
