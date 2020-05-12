StockMarketWire.com - Karelian Diamond Resources said that Finnish authorities had granted the company three strategic diamond exploration reservations in the Nordic country.
One of the three was situated around Karelian's two hectare Lahtojoki kimberlite pipe diamond deposit.
The other two were in the Kuhmo kimberlite field target area around the company's Riihivaara kimberlite discovery.
All the reservations were in the Karelian Craton in Finland where Karelian was actively working on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits.
At 3:01pm: [LON:KDR] Karelian Diamond Resources PLC share price was -0.15p at 3.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
