Interim Result
14/05/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
14/05/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
14/05/2020 Grainger PLC (GRI)
14/05/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
14/05/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
14/05/2020 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (0FIZ)
AGM / EGM
14/05/2020 Just Group PLC (JUST)
14/05/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
14/05/2020 Horizonte Minerals PLC (HZM)
14/05/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
14/05/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit Plc (SOHO)
14/05/2020 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
14/05/2020 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
14/05/2020 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
14/05/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
14/05/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
14/05/2020 Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Plc (BGS)
14/05/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
14/05/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
14/05/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
14/05/2020 European Assets Trust NV (EAT)
14/05/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
Ex-Dividend
14/05/2020 Tandem Group PLC (TND)
14/05/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
14/05/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
14/05/2020 Wentworth Resources Limited (WEN)
14/05/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
14/05/2020 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
14/05/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
14/05/2020 Empresaria Group PLC (EMR)
14/05/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
14/05/2020 Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (FEET)
14/05/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
14/05/2020 Invesco Perpetual Uk Smaller Companies Trust Plc (IPU)
14/05/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
14/05/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
