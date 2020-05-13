StockMarketWire.com - House builder Taylor Wimpey said it was reopening its show homes and sales centres from next Friday following UK government encouragement.
The company also said that construction was now underway on the majority of its sites across England and Wales
'Housing market conditions have remained stable with signs of increased sales activity and customer interest since the re-start of site activities,' Taylor Wimpey said.
Cancellation rates had fallen and the company's order book had continued to grow.
During the lockdown period, it sold 408 homes net of cancellations, averaging a net private sales rate of 0.30 homes per outlet per week.
Cancellation rates averaged 27% for the period and represented 2.5% of the private order book.
The total order book as at the weekend ended 10 May had increased to 11,033 homes, up from 2019 10,489 on-year, with a value of £2.7bn, up from £2.5bn.
Sales offices and show homes would initially be opened only for pre-booked appointments and with strict social distancing measures in place.
'This decision means we expect to recall the majority of our sales staff from furlough by 18 May and most other staff by the end of the month,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
