StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor Ultra Electronics said all of its facilities remained open and that trading remained broadly in line with its expectations, despite a 'challenging' environment.
'Following Ultra's market update on 14 April, we are pleased to report that Ultra continues to operate effectively,' chairman Tony Rice said in speech notes for the company's annual general meeting.
'Consistent with that previous announcement, trading remains broadly in line with expectations and despite the challenging environment, we continue to expect 2020 to be a year of good progress for Ultra.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
