StockMarketWire.com - Homebuilder Crest Nicholson said it would get a phased restart of activity on its sites underway next week and added that it had continued to see moderate sales despite shutting operations since early April.
'From 18 May 2020, we will start to remobilise activity on our sites in a phased and controlled manner. This will give us time to make the necessary adjustments to site safety and to properly train our employees, suppliers and subcontractors on the new requirements and ways of working,' the company said.
Although all of its sites and operations had been shut since early April and reservation levels had been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis, the company said it had continued to 'take moderate numbers of new sales and have also been able to process legal completions during this time.'
Crest Nicholson said it would delay the announcement of its interim results until 24 June from the initial release date of 9 June 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
