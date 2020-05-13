StockMarketWire.com - IP Group, the developer of intellectual property-based businesses, said its portfolio company Featurespace, a provider of adaptive behavioural analytics for enterprise financial crime prevention, had completed a £30m fundraising to support continued growth.
The round was led by Merian Chrysalis Investment Company and also included further funding from existing investors including IP Group, Highland Europe, MissionOG, TTV Capital and Invoke Capital Partners.
Following the completion of its $1m investment, IP Group would hold a direct undiluted beneficial stake of 19.7% in Featurespace, valued at approximately £40m.
This transaction was expected to result in a direct unrealised fair value gain to the group of approximately £10m compared with Featurespace's last financing round and that the Group's holding.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: