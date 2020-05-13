StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms company Airtel Africa reported a sharp jump in annual profit as revenue was boosted by increased demand.
For the year ended 31 March, pre-tax profit rose 71.7% to $598m as revenue increased by 11.2% to $3,422m
The customer base was up by 11.9% to 110.6m.
The company recommended a final dividend of $3 cents per share, taking the total dividend to $6 cents per share.
'More recently, the markets where we operate have begun to be impacted by the Covid-19 and the related actions that governments have implemented to reduce the risk of contagion,' the company said.
'In Africa, the spread of the COVID-19 has lagged the rest of the world and, therefore, it is difficult to precisely forecast what the impact of this will be on customers and business. However, our performance during the month of April has been resilient as the business continued to deliver constant currency revenue growth, although at a lower rate,' it added.
At 8:07am: [LON:AAF] Airtel Africa PLC share price was -1.05p at 38.95p
