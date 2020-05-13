StockMarketWire.com - UK gross domestic product slumped 5.8% in the month of March as the Covid-19 crisis weighed, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The fall was nevertheless milder than market expectations of a 7.1% contraction.

First-quarter GDP, according to a 'preliminary' estimate, fell 2.0%, bettering expectations of a 2.6% decline.

