StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment booked an 11% rise in annual profit but scrapped its final dividend citing alley closures forced by the Covid-19 crisis.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December rose to £9.0m, up from £8.1m on-year. Revenue climbed 10% to £84.1m.
Trading up until 15 March had been strong, with like-for-like sales growth of 9.3%, but business ground to halt due to enforced lockdowns.
Ten Entertainment said its centers had large spaces appropriate for social distancing.
And the company said its strong cash position would offer resilience for a second wave of the virus, should it happen.
'While we are not providing profit guidance, we believe that on resumption of normal trading our prospects remain strong,' it added.
At 8:59am: [LON:TEG] Ten Entertainment Group PLC share price was -2.25p at 151.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
