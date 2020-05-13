FTSE 100 Vodafone Group 125.34 +2.00% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4166.00 +1.51% Spirax-Sarco Engineering 9385.00 +1.33% Barratt Developments 496.40 +0.96% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2502.50 +0.91% Carnival 864.10 -8.02% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3186.50 -7.64% Tui AG 247.25 -6.45% International Consolidated Airlines 172.50 -4.96% Easyjet 482.70 -4.79% FTSE 250 Crest Nicholson Holdings 235.80 +2.97% Vistry Group 746.00 +2.90% Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit 211.50 +2.17% Restaurant Group 41.50 +1.92% Hunting 167.80 +1.64% Paypoint 715.00 -7.62% Watches Of Switzerland Group 210.75 -7.36% Provident Financial 154.95 -6.99% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 35.47 -6.76% Firstgroup 55.20 -6.28% FTSE 350 Crest Nicholson Holdings 235.80 +2.97% Vistry Group 746.00 +2.90% Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit 211.50 +2.17% Vodafone Group 125.34 +2.00% Restaurant Group 41.50 +1.92% Carnival 864.10 -8.02% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3186.50 -7.64% Paypoint 715.00 -7.62% Watches Of Switzerland Group 210.75 -7.36% Provident Financial 154.95 -6.99% AIM Malvern International Ord 5p 0.55 +46.67% Motif Bio Ord 1p 1.24 +44.69% AorTech International 91.00 +22.97% Purplebricks Group 40.93 +20.92% Ukrproduct Group 4.50 +20.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.25 -18.18% Bezant Resources 0.10 -13.64% Velocys 3.30 -13.16% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.04 -11.11% Challenger Acquisitions 0.12 -11.11% Overall Market Malvern International Ord 5p 0.55 +46.67% Motif Bio Ord 1p 1.24 +44.69% AorTech International 91.00 +22.97% Purplebricks Group 40.93 +20.92% Ukrproduct Group 4.50 +20.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.25 -18.18% Lamprell 8.90 -15.64% Bezant Resources 0.10 -13.64% Velocys 3.30 -13.16% Arrow Global Group 83.70 -11.62%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -