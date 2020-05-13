StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Vodafone Group                           125.34       +2.00%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4166.00       +1.51%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering                9385.00       +1.33%
Barratt Developments                     496.40       +0.96%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2502.50       +0.91%
Carnival                                 864.10       -8.02%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3186.50       -7.64%
Tui AG                                   247.25       -6.45%
International Consolidated Airlines      172.50       -4.96%
Easyjet                                  482.70       -4.79%

FTSE 250
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 235.80       +2.97%
Vistry Group                             746.00       +2.90%
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit      211.50       +2.17%
Restaurant Group                          41.50       +1.92%
Hunting                                  167.80       +1.64%
Paypoint                                 715.00       -7.62%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             210.75       -7.36%
Provident Financial                      154.95       -6.99%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       35.47       -6.76%
Firstgroup                                55.20       -6.28%

FTSE 350
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 235.80       +2.97%
Vistry Group                             746.00       +2.90%
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit      211.50       +2.17%
Vodafone Group                           125.34       +2.00%
Restaurant Group                          41.50       +1.92%
Carnival                                 864.10       -8.02%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3186.50       -7.64%
Paypoint                                 715.00       -7.62%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             210.75       -7.36%
Provident Financial                      154.95       -6.99%

AIM
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.55      +46.67%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          1.24      +44.69%
AorTech International                     91.00      +22.97%
Purplebricks Group                        40.93      +20.92%
Ukrproduct Group                           4.50      +20.00%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               2.25      -18.18%
Bezant Resources                           0.10      -13.64%
Velocys                                    3.30      -13.16%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.04      -11.11%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.12      -11.11%

Overall Market
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.55      +46.67%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          1.24      +44.69%
AorTech International                     91.00      +22.97%
Purplebricks Group                        40.93      +20.92%
Ukrproduct Group                           4.50      +20.00%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               2.25      -18.18%
Lamprell                                   8.90      -15.64%
Bezant Resources                           0.10      -13.64%
Velocys                                    3.30      -13.16%
Arrow Global Group                        83.70      -11.62%