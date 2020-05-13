StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said it was targeting an extensive drilling programme in the 'coming months' and expected to make 'significant' progress to prove that its Kalahari suture zone mine located in Botswana was host to 'world class' precious metal deposits.
Detailing its next exploration objectives in the coming months, the company said it would identify high-potential drill targets in 'underground traps,' to increase the chances of future drilling success at Kalahari suture zone mine.
The efforts would be aided by ongoing data analysis work in the second and third quarter, with fieldwork and sample collection to commence once lockdown in Botswana was over, the company said.
'All our efforts to date have consistently confirmed the KSZ's significant potential. Our goal now is to deepen our understanding of the region's geology and to confirm our next targets for field exploration,' Kavango Resources said.
'The analyses we are now completing will guide preparations for our next extensive drill campaign here and maximise our chances of success.'
At 9:30am: [LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 1.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
