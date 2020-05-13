StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Watchstone swung to a full-year profit after it booked a gain on the sale of its healthcare services business.
Watchstone said its plan prepared its other businesses for future sale remained on track.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to £30.9m, compared to a loss of £18.9m for 2018. Revenue fell to £7.3m, down from £7.8m.
Watchstone reiterated that 'notwithstanding the Covid-19 situation' that it hoped to complete a further cash return to shareholder of £50.5m before the end of June.
'As we continue to resolve the remaining legacy issues, we hope to return more cash to shareholders as soon as practicable,' it added.
At 9:34am: [LON:WTG] Watchstone Group Plc share price was 0p at 157.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: