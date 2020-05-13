StockMarketWire.com - Construction and development company Etalon Group said it had completed its first transactions using state-subsidised mortgages in both of its core regions.
The subsidised mortgage programme, an initiative expected to support mortgage transactions, was available from 17 April 2020 through 1 November 2020, while the preferential rate of not more than 6.5% was effective for the entire term of the loan.
The maximum mortgage loan for housing in the Moscow region and St Petersburg cannot exceed RUB 8m, and the minimum down payment was 20%, the company said.
The initiative was expected to provide an additional incentive for mortgage transactions, which, together with online sales would help to maintain steady demand for the company's real estate in the new operating conditions, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
