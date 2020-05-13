StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Intu Properties said it had now completed the sale of its stake in the intu Puerto Venecia shopping centre, located in Spain, to Generali Shopping Centre Fund and Union Investment Real Estate for €475.3m (£405m).
'We are pleased to have successfully concluded this transaction which is another important step in our ultimate strategic objective to fix the balance sheet over the medium term,' Intu said.
At 9:46am: [LON:INTU] Intu Properties share price was +0.01p at 4.87p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
