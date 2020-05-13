StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager JPMorgan Elect reported weaker performance in both its managed income and growth portfolios in the first half of the year, but still topped its benchmark following fall in markets owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the six months to 29 February, the managed growth portfolio reported total return on net assets fell 3.6%, compared with the portfolio's benchmark which saw returned fall 4.5%.
The managed income portfolio reported total return on net assets fell 2.9%, ahead of the portfolio's benchmark return which fell 5.5%, but the share price total return, however, was down 6.0%.
'At the time of writing, we can only speculate on how the pandemic will evolve and the continuing social, economic and financial impacts. It is likely that volatility will remain high and that the recovery, when it comes, will be selective, with some economies and industries much more badly affected than others,' the company said.
' This will create risks and opportunities for long term investors. The return of large-scale government intervention into financial markets and directly in the economy has both helped to stabilise the markets, but also reignited the fears around public sector finances and the valuation of government debt,' it added.
