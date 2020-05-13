StockMarketWire.com - Tri-Star Resources said Strategic & Precious Metals Processing, a production facility in Oman of which it owned 40%, had sold and shipped its first consignment of antimony.
The shipment comprised 60 tonnes of antimony metal ingots and was an important step in the ramp-up of operations at SPMP.
Tri-Start said the management of SPMP expected the plant to be operating at 50% of capacity by the end of the second quarter of 2020 and 100% by the end of the year.
The company also said an employee at the plant had been diagnosed with Covid-19, leading to a number of employees being placed in isolation for 14 days, which would have a consequent short-term impact upon production.
SPMP's management, it added, were developing a plan to resume production on the roaster on a limited basis with the personnel allowed to remain on site.
At 2:44pm: [LON:TSTR] TriStar Resources PLC share price was -0.5p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
