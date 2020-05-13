StockMarketWire.com - Travel company TUI posted a deeper first-half loss after it was hit by the Covid-19 crisis and the grounding of Boeing's 787 MAX aircraft.
Net losses for the six months through March amounted to €845.8m, widening from losses of €289.1m.
Revenue eased back 0.6% to €6.64bn, having dropped 10% in the second quarter.
TUI said the disease pandemic was the 'greatest crisis the tourism industry and TUI has ever faced'.
However, it said 'TUI is a resilient business and will be stronger, much leaner and more flexible post Covid-19.'
The company said it had sufficient funds to cover 'the coming months', with total cash and available facilities of €2.1bn at 10 May.
