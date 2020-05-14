UK
18/05/2020 13:30 CB Leading Index m/m
19/05/2020 08:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
19/05/2020 08:30 Claimant Count Change
19/05/2020 08:30 Unemployment Rate
19/05/2020 08:30 High Street Lending
20/05/2020 08:30 PPI Input m/m
20/05/2020 08:30 CPI y/y
20/05/2020 08:30 Core CPI y/y
20/05/2020 08:30 HPI y/y
20/05/2020 08:30 RPI y/y
20/05/2020 08:30 PPI Output m/m
20/05/2020 10:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
21/05/2020 08:30 Retail Sales m/m
21/05/2020 08:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
22/05/2020 10:00 CBI Realized Sales
US
15/05/2020 12:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
15/05/2020 12:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
15/05/2020 12:30 Retail Sales m/m
15/05/2020 13:15 Industrial Production m/m
15/05/2020 13:15 Capacity Utilization Rate
15/05/2020 14:00 Business Inventories m/m
15/05/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
15/05/2020 14:00 JOLTS Job Openings
15/05/2020 14:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
15/05/2020 20:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
18/05/2020 14:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
19/05/2020 12:30 Building Permits
19/05/2020 12:30 Housing Starts
20/05/2020 18:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
21/05/2020 12:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
21/05/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
21/05/2020 14:00 Existing Home Sales
21/05/2020 14:00 CB Leading Index m/m
EU
15/05/2020 06:00 German Prelim GDP q/q
15/05/2020 09:00 Trade Balance
15/05/2020 09:00 Flash GDP q/q
15/05/2020 09:00 Flash Employment Change q/q
19/05/2020 06:00 German WPI m/m
19/05/2020 09:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment
19/05/2020 09:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment
20/05/2020 06:00 German PPI m/m
20/05/2020 08:00 Current Account
20/05/2020 09:00 Final Core CPI y/y
20/05/2020 09:00 Final CPI y/y
20/05/2020 14:00 Consumer Confidence
22/05/2020 08:00 German Ifo Business Climate
JP
15/05/2020 04:30 Tertiary Industry Activity m/m
18/05/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
20/05/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y
21/05/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/05/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com