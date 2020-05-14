StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate has reported that rent and service charge collection was at 98.8% of normal levels in April and confirmed it has maintained its dividend policy of at least 65% of funds from operations (FFO).
In an update on the impact of COVID-19 in April and the first two weeks of May, the company said there had been no significant reduction in rent and service charge prepayments in May to date and that enquiries had returned to 'normal levels', at 1,200 per month on average for March and April.
Sirius Real Estate secured a better-than-expected 115 new lettings in April covering 8,025 sqm, against 123 lettings covering 10,364 sqm in March this year, which generated €1.6m of annualised rental income across the two months.
It said that, based on early indications, May will provide a similar level of lettings to April.
It also reported that 85% of on-site business park staff returned to work on the 11 May and that those working at its head office in Berlin will be increased gradually to 50% from 25%, from the week beginning 18 May, with the balance continuing to work from home.
The board of Sirius Real Estate confirmed that it intends to maintain its dividend policy of paying at least 65% of FFO and that it expects to authorise a dividend in respect of the second half of the year ended 31 March 2020, payable as usual in August, with the announcement of its full-year results.
Chief executive Andrew Coombs said: 'We faced this crisis with the benefit of a strong balance sheet, significant covenant headroom and a capital structure well placed to absorb a prolonged period of uncertainty.
'While it is impossible to predict the course this crisis will eventually take, it is encouraging to see how the business has handled it to date, as well as the country as a whole.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
