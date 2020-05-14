StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery and development company ImmuPharma said its autoimmunity therapy may help to reduce or potentially prevent the impact of Covid-19 on patients, citing findings from Atlanta research group.
'Given the findings of the Atlanta research group, we postulate that Lupuzor may help to reduce or perhaps prevent the occurrence of the cytokine storm seen in Covid-19 patients,' the company said.
Further exploratory work was ongoing to assess Lupuzor's possible potential and clinical program in Covid-19 patients, it added.
On 30 March 2020, ImmuPharma announced that it had expanded its pipeline to include three new 'anti-infective' programs, one of which was in 'antivirals'.
Investigation of the application of the Ureka peptide technologies within this antivirals program suggested the potential to create effective anti-fusion peptides with the goal to prevent virus entry into the host cells, which may lead to novel peptide based antiviral therapies. Further exploratory work continued on this program, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
