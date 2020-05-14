StockMarketWire.com - Property company Grainger increased its interim dividend as net rental income jumped, but profit fell on lower revenue in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £49.6m from £54.3m on-year as revenue slipped to £86.9m from £107m, but net rental income rose 27% to £37.0m.
'We have achieved high rent collection, strong rental growth and maintained occupancy levels over 97%,' the company said.
First-half sales generated fell to £22.8m from £31.3m as last year's sales had a higher level of asset recycling from its GRIP portfolio, it added.
The interim dividend was raised by 6% to 1.83p a share.
'Our balance sheet and liquidity are in a strong position with the lowest LTV and highest level of liquidity for six years. This position of strength combined with the resilience of our portfolio positions us well to navigate through the challenges in the economy and capitalise on any opportunities that may arise,' Grainger said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: