StockMarketWire.com - Pub owner Marston's has agreed £70m of additional liquidity through an increased bank facility and announced that it is planning for no dividends for the financial year 2020, citing the continued uncertainty surrounding the re-opening of the pub sector.
Marston's said that the additional 180-day financing facility, which is subject to final documentation, together with ongoing government support on employment costs, deferred tax payments and rent and rates relief, as well as continued income from beer sales into the off-trade, will provide it with sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations beyond the end of the financial year 'even if pubs were closed until then'.
In its COVID-19 financing and dividend update, Marston's confirmed it has reached agreement with its banks to amend the company's covenants for September 2020 and March 2021.
The pub owner stated that 'in view of the continued uncertainty surrounding the re-opening of the pub sector and how that may be achieved, we have to prepare for the possibility that the current state of lockdown within the hospitality sector may continue for some months' and that therefore, the board believes it is 'prudent' to plan for no dividends for financial year 2020.
It confirmed that it will review future dividends when normalised trading resumes.
Marston's added that while the government recently announced a recovery strategy to lift lockdown restrictions in phases, including the potential for pubs to reopen in early July, 'this timing is by no means certain'.
At 8:01am: [LON:MARS] Marstons PLC share price was +0.6p at 30.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
