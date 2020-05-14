StockMarketWire.com - Pension provider Just Group reported a downtick in its solvency coverage ratio on falling interest rates as central banks slashed rates to cushion the economic blow from the Covid-19 pandemic.
There had been a three point fall in the solvency II coverage ratio to 138% at the end of April 2020, the company said.
'Since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown we have continued to work towards capital self-sufficiency whilst supporting our customers by making changes to our products, and managing our credit portfolio, which is performing well, to reduce the risk of downgrades,' it added.
'Our total retirement income sales in the first quarter are in line with expectations.'
At 8:37am: [LON:JUST] Just Group PLC share price was +0.13p at 49.59p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
