StockMarketWire.com - Satellite communications equipment provider Global Invacom reported a loss in the first quarter of the year as revenue fell by nearly a third, owing to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The loss in for the first quarter was US$1.1m as revenue fell 31.1% to US$26.4m, which the company blamed on 'reduced orders from our customers and some impact on our production facilities around the world amid government restrictions imposed worldwide during the pandemic,' the company said.
Operating costs were reduced by 7.2% on-year.
At 9:21am: [LON:GINV] Global Invacom Group share price was +0.5p at 4.25p
