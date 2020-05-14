StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications infrastructure company Helios Towers reported a 73% jump in operating profit in the first quarter as revenue was boosted by the continued growth in the number of sites and tenancies across the company.
For the three months to 31 March 2020, operating profit increased by 73% year-on-year to US$12.1m and revenue increased by 9% year-on-year to US$101.8m.
'The first quarter of 2020 saw our business deliver in line with expectations, with strong top-line growth and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) performance,' the company said.
'Based on our current assessment of Covid-19 impact, guidance for 2020 remains unchanged, it added.
At 9:31am: [LON:HTWS] Helios Towers PLC share price was +4.2p at 133.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: