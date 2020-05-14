StockMarketWire.com - Arrow Global Group withdrew its guidance after reporting a sharp fall in profit in the first quarter of the year as court closures and a frozen property market hurt collections.
For the three months ended 31 March, Pre-tax profit fell 43% o £9m on-year as income dropped 11% to £77.1m.
Investment business collections fell to £85.1m in the first quarter from £105.5m on-year.
The company said it had raised a further €356m of capital commitments into its fund management, taking total fund management capital commitments to €1.2bn, with €896m from third party investors.
'Given the level of continued operational and economic uncertainty across Europe, we have withdrawn financial guidance for the 2020 financial year,' Arrow Global said.
'Whilst the impact of this unprecedented economic and court system pause in H1 might cause us to re-evaluate the ERC (estimated remaining collections) at the half year, the group believes that it continues to have the necessary financial flexibility to benefit from anticipated future market tail winds. This cautious outlook means the Group will continue to take a highly selective approach to capital allocation
At 9:39am: [LON:ARW] Arrow Global Group share price was -3.35p at 80.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
