StockMarketWire.com - Eurocell reported that initial trading had been 'robust' after the UK manufacturer took its first steps towards re-opening the business.
On 11 May, the company recommenced supply to its fabricator customers from existing stocks and opened six branches around the country.
'We are encouraged that trading over the first three days has been robust, although it is not yet clear whether this is a result of pent up or underlying demand,' the company said.
If there were signs of sufficient underlying demand, the company said it planned a phased re-opening of the business over the coming weeks, including a return to manufacturing when required to ensure continuity of supply to customers.
'In the meantime, fit-out of the new warehouse remains on track and we continue to target being operational early in 2021, although this date may still be affected by COVID-19 developments,' it added.
