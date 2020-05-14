StockMarketWire.com - Commercial flooring and construction services group Mountfield has announced that its subsidiary Connaught Access Flooring (CAF) has won a contract with a value of £1.2m.
It has been awarded a contract to install 30,000m2 of raised access flooring for a commercial office refurbishment project at Canary Wharf in London.
Mountfield said that installation works are due to commence in May and are expected to be 'substantially completed' by the end of June 2020.
Group chief executive Andy Collins said: 'e are delighted to have won this contract during this difficult period.
'It comes at a time when activity levels in terms of contract tendering and business enquiries are high which we consider is a good indication that there is demand for the services of companies such as CAF as the country returns to work in the coming weeks.'
