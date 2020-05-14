StockMarketWire.com - Atalaya Mining reported a sharp fall in profit as higher revenue was offset by falling copper prices and rising costs as the company ramped up production in the first quarter of the year.
For the three months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit fell to €3m from €16.8m on-year even as revenue rose to €61.2m from €51.7m.
Operating costs swelled to €49.2m from €30m, mainly driven by 'higher production volume as well as the one-off increased electricity consumption,' the company said.
Copper production rose 29.5% to 13,229 tonnes, but copper prices fell to US$2.58 per pound from US$2.80 per pound.
Looking ahead, production guidance remained in a range of 55k-to-58k tonnes of contained copper, the company said.
'We remain confident that our guidance numbers on production and costs for the remainder of the year will be achievable. However, the company is aware that the Covid-19 pandemic may still further impact how the Company manages its operations and is accordingly keeping its guidance under regular review,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
