StockMarketWire.com - Software and services company Gresham Technologies warned that is outlook on revenue remained 'unclear,' owing to the impact from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The overall impact of Covid-19 on the group's ability to generate new revenues to the levels originally planned for 2020 remained unclear and the company said it 'does not believe it would be appropriate to provide further forward-looking financial guidance at this time.'
The company said it continued to operate at full capacity and, as announced on 20 April 2020, it remained 'confident' in its ability to achieve 2020 guidance for group adjusted earnings (EBITDA) and cash EBITDA.
At 10:01am: [LON:GHT] Gresham Technologies PLC share price was -7.5p at 121.5p
