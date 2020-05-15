StockMarketWire.com - Price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com said it had apponitned Peter Duffy as its new chief executive to succeed Mark Lewis, who's pending departure was announced in February.
Duffy was currently CEO of food delivery portal Just Eat and was a previous chief commercial officer of EasyJet.
He would take up his new position on 1 September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
