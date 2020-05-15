StockMarketWire.com - Video game developer Sumo said it had acquired services group Lab42 for $0.6m.
Lab42 was a cross-platform work for hire studio, providing co-development and full game development services.
Sumo said the acquisition supported its growth strategy through increased capacity, adding 29 people, and adding a number of new client relationships.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
