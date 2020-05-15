StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Computacenter said sales volumes would be 'considerably ahead' this year as 'robust' momentum had continued amid increased demand.
Since its previous update in April, the company said business had accelerated further and it had secured some substantial technology sourcing contracts due to its ability to scale its operations to meet the demand.
'These incremental volumes mean that we now believe that the first half of 2020 will be considerably ahead of the same period of last year,' it added.
Still, the company said it was unable to provide meaningful guidance at this time concerning the second half of the year amid ongoing uncertainty in the market owing to the Covid-19 crisis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
