StockMarketWire.com - Romania and Tunisia focused oil company Serinus Energy posted a first-half loss after rising revenue was offset by higher sales and financing costs.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through March amounted to $1.59m, compared to losses of $1.98m on-year.
Revenue rose to $7.4m, up from $1.5m.
Serinus said all future capital investment plans had been postponed, given Covid-19 uncertainty and difficulty in moving manpower and equipment amid lockdowns.
'Minimal maintenance capital will be allocated to ensure the safe and continued operation of our production facilities,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
