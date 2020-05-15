StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality entertainment company EVR Holdings launched 'Live from LA,' a live music series, though would initially offer it for free.
The company also said it would continue to broadcast virtual events for the foreseeable future.
The series would include John Legend and performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Katelyn Tarver and The Score.
The initial series of performances would be free for fans, though EVR said the initiative was expected to deliver 'new opportunities for revenue generation for the company throughout the course of this year and beyond'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
