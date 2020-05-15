StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Panther Securities swung to a full-year loss, owing to a fall in the value of its portfolio.

Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £5.0m, compared to a profit of £8.7m on-year.

Rental income rose to £14.2m, up from £13.6m, despite the company having sold over £40m of property during the previous year.

Panther Securities declared a final dividend of 6p per share.




