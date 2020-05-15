StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager Gresham House said current trading for the fiscal year so far was in line with market expectations with assets under management up 13% since December.
As at 30 April 2020 proforma assets under management (AIM) rose to £3.2bn, up 13% on 31 December 2019 in difficult market conditions, the company said.
Real assets had grown by £310m, or 15%, since 31 December 2019, through a combination of fundraising of £131m, which included the final close for the British Strategic Investment Fund on 15 May 2020, and the acquisition of Resi REIT management contract as part of the TradeRisks acquisition.
The strategic equity division had seen net positive AUM growth of £50m, or 7% since 31 December 2019, despite the market impact of COVID-19 reducing AUM by £104m, which was offset by net fund raising of £62m and the strategic equity capital contract win which was due to start on 21 May 2020.
At 8:02am: [LON:GHE] Gresham House Plc share price was 0p at 587.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
