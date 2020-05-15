StockMarketWire.com - Video game services provider Keywords Studios confirmed it had raised gross proceeds of about £100m through an equity placing.
The company placed 6.9m shares, about 10% of total shares, at a price of 1,450 pence per share.
The placing which was announced a day, was undertaken to fund acquisitions.
At 8:35am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was -41.5p at 1498.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
