Video game services provider Keywords Studios confirmed it had raised gross proceeds of about £100m through an equity placing.

The company placed 6.9m shares, about 10% of total shares, at a price of 1,450 pence per share.

The placing which was announced a day, was undertaken to fund acquisitions.




At 8:35am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was -41.5p at 1498.5p



