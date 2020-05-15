StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power said it had appointed Duncan Yellen as managing director of ITM motive.
ITM Motive, the division of ITM Power responsible for the UK build, own and operate portfolio of hydrogen refueling stations, would be established as a separate, wholly owned subsidiary for the management of the company's refueling assets, ITM Power said.
Duncan Yellen had a 30 year career in the energy and environmental sector. Prior to joining ITM Motive, Yellen was most recently M&A and business project development manager at Storengy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engie.
At 8:39am: [LON:ITM] Itm Power PLC share price was +9.1p at 185.5p
