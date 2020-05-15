StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it had raised £197.7m through a placing of shares.
The company placed 58,140,591 shares, representing 5% of its issued share capital, at a price of 340p a share.
The company, on 14 May, announced its plans to undertake an equity fundraise.
At 8:51am: [LON:BOO] Boohoo Group PLC share price was +3.95p at 355.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
