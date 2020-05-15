StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it expected to annual results to top expectations after upgrading its revenue outlook thanks to further orders from Longhorn for its sample collection device totalling $9.4m for the two months ending July.
EKF now expected to deliver group revenues of at least £25m for the six months ended 30 June 2020, above the £21.44m reported last year and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of at least £7.5m, a 34% increase on the same period last year.
As testing is expected to remain a key part of the US government's efforts to contain the virus, the company said it expected to see ongoing momentum in the second half of the year and added that full-year results 'will exceed, perhaps considerably, its recently upgraded expectations.'
The company expected to further exceed the overall management budgets for the first half of 2020 more confidently than was noted in its previous update on 27 April, following the ramp-up in orders.
'The company's facility in Wales is now operational and shipped its first product this week and EKF has begun the process to start manufacturing in Germany. The company also expects to expand capacity in the United States in the very near future due to an acceleration in its capital expenditure programme,' EKF said.
