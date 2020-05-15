StockMarketWire.com - Lighting and portable power products maker Luceco said it had appointed Pim Vervaat as senior independent director with effect from 1 September 2020.
Vervaat would bring extensive board-level international manufacturing experience to the group, the company said. He most recently spent 12 years at RPC Group, initially as chief financial officer between 2007 and 2013 and then as chief executive officer between 2013 and 2019.
At 9:07am: [LON:LUCE] Luceco Plc share price was -0.1p at 90.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: