StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity software group Osirium Technologies booked a full-year loss after rising sales were more than offset by expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £3.5m, compared to losses of £2.7m on-year.
Revenue rose 22% to £1.2m and the company had cash balances at the end of December of £3.9m.
'2019 was a year of substantial progress for the group, both operationally and in terms of new business momentum,' chief executive David Guyatt said.
'During 2019, we added new customers and grew our engagement with the existing client base, which saw 100% retention, contributing to a 54% increase in bookings.'
'Despite the significant challenge Covid-19 presents we are moving forward this year with continued business momentum.'
'Our focus on growing our market presence and customer-centric approach, coupled with our expanded offering and a solid foundation of visible revenue, gives the board confidence in the group's long-term prospects.'
At 9:13am: [LON:OSI] Osirium Technologies Plc share price was -1p at 26.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: