StockMarketWire.com - Sunrise Resources said the environmental assessment and supplemental environmental reports for its CS pozzolan-perlite project in Nevada had been released for public comment.
"We will move to initiate first production of perlite and natural pozzolan for larger scale customer trials as soon as possible after we receive a positive permitting decision,' chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
Cheetham said trial would transition to commercial production 'in due course on the commitment of potential customers to sales contracts'.
At 9:29am: [LON:SRES] Sunrise Resources PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.12p
