StockMarketWire.com - Mine investor Ormonde Mining said it was advancing a number of investment opportunities, having reviewed more than 80 projects since it sold its interest in Spain's Barruecopardo tungsten mine in February.
'A small number of these opportunities remain promising, being of an appropriate scale whereby the company's cash would aid meaningful development,' Ormonde said.
'Work on advancing these opportunities towards a successful conclusion will continue over the coming period.'
The company's directors and executive management had taken a 25% salary cut effective 1 May due to Covid-19 uncertainty.
At 9:45am: [LON:ORM] Ormonde Mining PLC share price was 0p at 0.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
