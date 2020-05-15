StockMarketWire.com - Fund manager Apax Global Alpha reported a fall in first-quarter returns as the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on the performance of its private equity portfolio.
Net asset return fell 11.9% in the quarter, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on the portfolio's performance with valuations negatively affected, the company said.
Return of its private equity portfolio fell 11.6%, driven by fair value mark-downs, while derived debt return fell 7.7%.
'The Covid-19 crisis has impacted AGA's first quarter returns. Much of AGA's portfolio is in sub-sectors that are currently less severely impacted, and we remain confident that AGA and its portfolio are well-placed to navigate through these difficult times and capitalise on new opportunities during the recovery phase,' said Ralf Gruss, chief operating officer of Apax Partners.
At 9:51am: [LON:APAX] Apax Global Alpha Limited share price was +8.5p at 128.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
