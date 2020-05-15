StockMarketWire.com - Consumer healthcare product manufacturer Venture Life welcomed the publication of research that it said indicated mouthwash could reduce Covid-19 transmission risk.
The research, published Thursday in the journal Function, supported the idea 'that using mouthwash should be considered as a way to reduce transmission of enveloped viruses such as Covid-19', the company said.
Chief executive Jerry Randall said the research findings were 'very interesting' and that the company supported the need for further research into whether mouthwashes, such as its Dentyl brand, could help slow transmission of the disease.
The study was led by Cardiff University's Systems Immunity Research Institute and was backed by virologists, lipid specialists and healthcare experts from the universities of Nottingham, Barcelona and Cambridge's Babraham Institute, Venture Life said.
At 9:52am: [LON:VLG] Venture Life Group Plc share price was +3p at 66.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: