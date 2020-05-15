StockMarketWire.com - Data solutions provider D4t4 Solutions said it had launched its enterprise software solution with newly embedded machine learning and natural language processing capabilities.
The launch of Celebrus version 9.2, D4t4's enterprise software solution, activated data across all digital channels to enable customer analytics.
'Celebrus 9.2 will provide our global enterprise customers with a notable advantage when it comes to the capture and instant activation of vast amounts of customer intent data in real-time,' it added.
At 9:56am: (LON:D4T4) D4T4 Solutions Plc share price was -1p at 172.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
